Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be the special “Winter Is Coming” edition.

Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will headline tonight’s show, and the title will be on the line.

The following matches have been announced for tonight:

* Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

* Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Britt Baker vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Cody Rhodes and TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks and Will Hobbs

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Kenny Omega

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.