Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature the third appearance by Sting, plus a big 14-man match and a World Title Eliminator Match with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega facing Joey Janela under No DQ, Anything Goes rules.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

* SCU vs. The Acclaimed

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds

* NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb and Big Swole vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

* Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico

* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, MJF, Wardlow) vs. Best Friends, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, Top Flight

* World Title Eliminator Match, No DQ and Anything Goes: Joey Janela vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* Sting appears live

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.