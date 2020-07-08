News for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Episode – Title Match, Eight-Man Action, More

Night Two of the Fyter Fest Edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT will air tonight from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.
Tonight’s show will feature a big eight-man match with FTR and The Young Bucks facing The Butcher, The Blade and Lucha Bros. Chris Jericho will face Orange Cassidy and Taz is set to make a major announcement during the interview with Brian Cage.
AEW has announced the following for tonight:
* Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho
* Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela
* Colt Cabana, Brodie Lee and Stu Grayson vs. SCU
* Nyla Rose will be in action
* Taz and Brian Cage interview with Tony Schiavone, Taz to make announcement
* FTR and The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros, The Butcher and The Blade
* AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defend against Private Party
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
