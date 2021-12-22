The Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT will air live tonight from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by CM Punk, Sting and Darby Allin vs. MJF and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR in six-man tag team action. There will also be a Christmas Party hosted by Tony Schiavone and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker.

AEW has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* More details will be announced on The Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournaments

* Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy

* Adam Cole gives The Young Bucks and Bobby Fish the best Christmas present ever

* Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose in a semi-finals match for the AEW TBS Title tournament

* Malakai Black vs. Griff Garrison

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone host a Christmas party

* CM Punk, Sting and Darby Allin vs. MJF and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.