Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will be a special Holiday Bash episode, featuring The Acclaimed challenging AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in the main event.

AEW boss Tony Khan has invited any Impact Wrestling stars to appear on tonight’s show to continue the Impact – AEW storyline.

As a reminder, tonight’s show will air after the NBA game on TNT goes off the air in a special timeslot.

The following has been announced for tonight’s show:

* PAC vs. The Butcher

* Top Flight vs. Chris Jericho and MJF

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno

* Jurassic Express vs. The Dark Order in six-man action

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida will be in action

* Tony Schiavone will interview Sting

* Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will announce their wedding date with Best Man Miro

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend against The Acclaimed

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.