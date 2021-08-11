Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will take place from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA, the hometown of AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker.

For the first time ever, the Impact World Tag Team Titles will be defended on Dynamite as The Good Brothers defend against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order.

Dynamite will also feature Chapter 4 of The Labours of Jericho, a big six-man match with The Elite, and more. AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Dan Lambert will appear

* Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose

* Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta and Orange Cassidy

* The Labours of Jericho, Chapter 4: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow with MJF at ringside

* Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers will defend against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

* The Elite (AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks) vs. Dante Martin, Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.