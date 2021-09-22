The big Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT will air live tonight from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City.

Tonight’s show will feature Bryan Danielson’s in-ring debut against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a non-title bout, plus Ruby Soho challenging AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker for the title.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* CM Punk live interview

* MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. FTR

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defends against Ruby Soho

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson in a non-title match

Stay tuned for more on tonight's Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

