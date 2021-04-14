Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature another appearance by Mike Tyson. The boxing legend will serve as the Special Enforcer for Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood.

Tonight’s show will also feature two title matches as the AEW TNT Title will be on the line, and the AEW World Tag Team Titles will be on the line.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood with Mike Tyson as the Special Enforcer. Cash Wheeler and Sammy Guevara will be at ringside but the other Pinnacle and Inner Circle members will be banned from ringside

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend against PAC and Rey Fenix

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Matt Hardy in a Falls Count Anywhere match

* Anthony Ogogo makes his in-ring debut

* Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet

* Kris Statlander makes in-ring return against indie star Amber Nova

* How will Taz react if Christian Cage turns down his Team Taz invite?

