Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dynamite will be headlined by the latest qualifiers for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s & Women’s Tournaments, which will include the in-ring debut of Samoa Joe, a huge match for the AAA World Tag Team Titles and the ROH World Tag Team Titles, plus a Tables Match and more.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* New AEW/ROH star Samoa Joe vs. Max Caster in the first qualifying match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. This will be Joe’s AEW debut

* Hikaru Shida vs. Julia Hart in the third qualifying match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. Winner joins Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter as confirmed entrants

* Shawn Dean vs. Shawn Spears

* Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole

* The Hardys vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a Tables Match

* FTR defends the AAA World Tag Team Titles and the ROH World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us later on for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.