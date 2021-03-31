Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be headlined by the in-ring debut of Christian Cage.

Christian will go up against Frankie Kazarian on tonight’s show, the first match for Christian in AEW. Tonight’s show will also feature the Arcade Anarchy match with Miro and Kip Sabian taking on Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor, plus another big Trios Match with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers vs. Laredo Kid and The Lucha Brothers.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

* Jon Moxley vs. Cezar Bononi

* Christian Cage makes his AEW in-ring debut vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall in an Exhibition Match

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose and The Bunny

* Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy in the Arcade Anarchy match

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers vs. Laredo Kid and The Lucha Brothers

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.