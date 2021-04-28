Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will be headlined by the parlay between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle to promote their Blood & Guts match on May 5.

Tonight’s show will also feature the World Tag Team Titles Eliminator match between The Sydal Brothers and the champions, The Young Bucks. TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend once again as he faces 10 of The Dark Order.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

* #1 ranked Hangman Page vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage

* Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford

* Dustin Rhodes, Billy Gunn and Lee Johnson vs. QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solow

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. The Sydal Bros in a World Tag Team Titles Eliminator

* The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle parlay

* TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against 10 of The Dark Order

