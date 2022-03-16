The St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live tonight from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas.

Tonight’s Dynamite will be headlined by a big Steel Cage match for the AEW Women’s World Title as Britt Baker defends against hometown star Thunder Rosa. The AEW TNT Title will also be on the line as Scorpio Sky defends his title and his streak against Wardlow, who earned the title shot by winning the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match earlier this month.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta

* AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky defends against Wardlow

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defends against hometown star Thunder Rosa in a Steel Cage match

* Adam Cole and reDRagon vs. AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express

* Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia and 2point0 host the Jericho Appreciation Society Commencement

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show:

