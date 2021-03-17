Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be the special St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of the show.

Tonight’s main event will be the “Unsanctioned Lights Out – Anything Goes” match between Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker. The opening match will feature Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero M.

The following matches and segments have been announced for tonight:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero M in the opening match

* Angelico vs. Rey Fenix

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers

* Jurassic Express and Bear Country vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade

* Jade Cargill will be in action

* Christian Cage will speak

* Tony Schiavone will interview Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin

* Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in the “Unsanctioned Lights Out – Anything Goes” main event

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.