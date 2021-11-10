The AEW Full Gear go-home edition of Dynamite on TNT will air live tonight from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Tonight’s show will feature the final build for Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view, headlined by a contract signing for “Hangman” Adam Page vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Full Gear contract signing for “Hangman” Adam Page vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero

* PAC vs. AAA Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood

* Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty vs. Lio Rush and Dante Martin

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Rebel vs. Thunder Rosa, Anna Jay and Tay Conti

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

