Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will air live from the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY, which is Long Island.

This week’s Dynamite will be the go-home show for Winter Is Coming 2, which airs next Wednesday night. AEW has announced the following bouts for tonight:

* The Young Bucks vs. Rocky Romero and Chuck Taylor

* Riho vs. Jamie Hayter

* Bryan Danielson vs. John Silver

* The third annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

