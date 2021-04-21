Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be headlined by two title matches, plus more in the feud between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle.

TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend against Jungle Boy while Hikaru Shida will defend the Women’s World Title against Tay Conti.

Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* Tony Schiavone interviews The Inner Circle

* Jim Ross interviews The Pinnacle

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Jungle Boy

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defends against Tay Conti

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Christian Cage

* Hangman Page (11-match win streak, 7 straight singles wins) vs. Ricky Starks (10 straight singles wins, 9-1 in last 10 overall)

* Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* QT Marshall (with The Nightmare Factory) vs. Billy Gunn (with The Gunn Club)

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us at 8pm ET for live coverage.

