Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature fallout from Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

Dynamite will be headlined by the Wednesday night debuts of Ethan Page, who will face Lee Johnson, and Christian Cage, who will address fans. TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend against Scorpio Sky tonight.

Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* Christian Cage will speak to fans in his Dynamite debut

* Ethan Page makes his Dynamite debut against Lee Johnson

* Britt Baker, Maki Itoh and Nyla Rose vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami and Thunder Rosa

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Scorpio Sky

* The Inner Circle holds a War Council meeting

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.