News for Tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest Dynamite Episode – Title Matches, Chris Jericho on Commentary, More

Night One of AEW’s Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite on TNT will air tonight from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Jake Hager vs. AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, Penelope Ford vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida, and more.

Below is the full line-up for tonight:

* AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes defends against Jake Hager

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defends against Penelope Ford

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defend against Best Friends

* Private Party with Matt Hardy vs. Santana and Ortiz, Chris Jericho on commentary

* Jurassic Express vs. MJF and Wardlow

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

