Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT was taped last Saturday from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL. You can find full spoilers at this link.

Rampage will be headlined by PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo II with everyone banned from ringside, plus Anna Jay challenging AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker for the title.

Remember to join us tonight at 10pm ET for live Rampage coverage. Below is the line-up:

* Tony Schiavone interviews AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M

* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo with everyone banned from ringside

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defends against Anna Jay

* The reveal of the TBS Women’s Title Tournament bracket

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Orange Cassidy

