Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode was taped earlier this week at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight:

* CM Punk vs. Daniel Garcia

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros defend against The Acclaimed

* Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks defends against Brian Cage in a Street Fight

Stay tuned for more on Rampage and be sure to join us for live coverage at 10pm ET.

