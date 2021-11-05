Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will air live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.
Tonight’s show will be headlined by Adam Cole vs. John Silver, plus an in-ring segment with CM Punk and Eddie Kingston. AEW has announced the following for tonight’s show:
* Adam Cole vs. John Silver
* CM Punk and Eddie Kingston meet face-to-face in the ring after Kingston interrupted Punk’s interview with Tony Schiavone last week
* The Bunny vs. Red Velvet in a the final first round match of the TBS Title Tournament
Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Rampage and be sure to join us for live coverage at 10pm ET.
