Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT will air live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Adam Cole vs. John Silver, plus an in-ring segment with CM Punk and Eddie Kingston. AEW has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Adam Cole vs. John Silver

* CM Punk and Eddie Kingston meet face-to-face in the ring after Kingston interrupted Punk’s interview with Tony Schiavone last week

* The Bunny vs. Red Velvet in a the final first round match of the TBS Title Tournament

