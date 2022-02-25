Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode was taped earlier this week at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

Rampage will be headlined by AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defending against Andrade El Idolo, plus Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Bowens in another Face of The Revolution Ladder Match qualifier.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* QT Marshall calls out Hook

* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Andrade El Idolo

* Wardlow vs. Nick Comoroto

* Serena Deeb hosts the latest Professor’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge

* Thunder Rosa and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker sign their contract for Revolution

* Face of The Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Bowens with the winner joining Keith Lee, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and FTW Champion Ricky Starks as confirmed entrants in the 6-man match

* Appearances by Matt Hardy, Sting, Darby Allin, Mercedes Martinez, Aaron Solo, Shawn Spears, and others

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Rampage and be sure to join us later on for full coverage.

