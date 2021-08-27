Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT will be the episode taped this past Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the UWM Panther Arena. You can click here for spoilers from the show.

The main event of tonight’s Rampage will see Impact World Champion Christian Cage team with Frankie Kazarian to face Brandon Cutler and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Below is the line-up for tonight. Remember to join us for live coverage at 10pm ET.

* Tony Schiavone interviews TNT Champion Miro

* Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express in the finals of the AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament

* The Bunny vs. Tay Conti

* Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler

