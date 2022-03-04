The Revolution go-home edition of AEW Rampage will air live tonight at 10pm ET on TNT from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.
Keith Lee will make his Rampage in-ring debut tonight but there’s no word yet on who he will be facing. Rampage will also feature a Triple Threat for the TNT Title, plus the final qualifier for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match.
AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Rampage:
* Keith Lee will be in action
* Serena Deeb hosts another edition of The Professor’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge
* Ethan Page vs. Christian Cage in the final Face of The Revolution Ladder Match qualifier. The winner joins Keith Lee, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Orange Cassidy
* AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo in a Triple Threat
