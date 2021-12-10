Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier this week from the UBS Arena on Long Island, New York. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

Rampage will be headlined by Adam Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta in the main event. Hook will make his anticipated debut, the AEW World Tag Team Titles will be on the line, and there will be a six-woman tag team match.

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s Rampage:

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros defend against AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR

* Penelope Ford, The Bunny and Nyla Rose vs. Anna Jay, Tay Conti and Ruby Soho

* Hook debuts vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Adam Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live Rampage coverage at 10pm ET.

