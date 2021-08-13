Tonight’s AEW Rampage premiere on TNT will air live at 10pm ET, from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Tonight’s commentary team will feature Taz, Mark Henry, Excalibur and Chris Jericho.

The following matches have been announced for tonight’s one-hour episode:

* Kenny Omega defends the Impact World Title against Christian Cage

* Miro defends the AEW TNT Title against Fuego del Sol, who will also earn an AEW contract if he wins

* Hometown star Britt Baker defends the AEW Women’s World Title against Red Velvet

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Rampage premiere and be sure to join us for live coverage at 10pm ET.

