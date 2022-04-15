Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT will be a live episode that takes place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.
Rampage is airing live at a special start time of 7pm ET instead of 10pm, due to NBA coverage on TNT.
Tonight’s Rampage will be headlined by a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Title with “Hangman” Adam Page defending against Adam Cole.
AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:
* The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta with William Regal) debuts against The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn)
* Ruby Soho vs. Robyn Renegade in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament
* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match
