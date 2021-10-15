Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT will air live from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

There will be a special edition of “The Buy In” pre-show that airs tonight on the official AEW YouTube channel at 9pm ET. The pre-show will serve as the lead-in to Rampage on TNT.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

The Buy In pre-show for AEW Rampage at 9pm ET on YouTube:

* Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett

* Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

* Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki

AEW Rampage at 10pm ET on TNT:

* CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal

* Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

* Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara vs. Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky and the debuting former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos with Dan Lambert and Jorge Masvidal

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 9pm ET.

