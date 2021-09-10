Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT was taped earlier this week at the Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo, plus Darby Allin and Sting responding to the Dynamite promo from Tully Blanchard.

* Max Caster vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Rebel and Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho, Riho and Kris Statlander

* Sting and Darby Allin respond to Tully Blanchard

* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

