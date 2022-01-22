The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be inducted tonight at The Cutting Room in New York City.

This will be the inaugural Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ceremony, presented by GCW and Orange Crush. The event will air at 7pm ET, live and free via the GCW YouTube channel and FITE TV. Tickets are still available at this link.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s ceremony and be sure to join us for any news & notes from the event. Below is the full line-up for tonight:

* Jerry Lynn, inducted by Sean Waltman

* Dave Prazak, inducted by CM Punk

* Homicide, inducted by Chris Dickinson

* Ruckus, inducted by Sonjay Dutt

* Tracy Smothers, inducted by TBA

* LuFisto, inducted by Lenny Leonard

The 2021 Class of The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame: Jerry Lynn

Inducted by: Sean Waltman Homicide

Inducted by: Chris Dickinson Ruckus

Inducted by: Sonjay Dutt Dave Prazak

Inducted by: CM Punk Tracy Smothers

Inducted by: TBA Lufisto

Inducted by: Lenny Leonard pic.twitter.com/7Gi7NGEopA — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 21, 2022

`Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.