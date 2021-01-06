Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will be Night 1 of the New Year’s Smash special, airing live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

Dynamite will be headlined by two big title matches tonight as AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defends against Rey Fenix, while AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defends against Abadon. Rapper Snoop Dogg will also make an appearance.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

* Sting appears

* Weigh In for next week’s Brian Cage vs. TNT Champion Darby Allin match

* Snoop Dogg makes a special appearance

* Chris Jericho does commentary

* Jon Moxley returns to action

* Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal

* Jake Hager vs. Wardlow

* SCU and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed and The Hybrid2

* Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women’s World Title against Abadon

* Kenny Omega defends the AEW World Title against Rey Fenix

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

