Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature a follow-up to Toxic Attraction attacking NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez at the end of last week’s show.

As seen in the teaser below, WWE is focusing on how Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne ran wild at the end of last week’s NXT 2.0 episode.

Tonight’s show will also feature the official in-ring debut of the mafia-connected amateur wrestler, Tony D’Angelo. Matches announced for tonight include LA Knight vs. Odyssey Jones, plus a non-title Fatal 4 Way with NXT Tag Team Champions MSK, The Grizzled Young Veterans, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, and Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

The feud between Bron Breakker and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is also expected to continue tonight after the two appeared for vignettes on last week’s show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT 2.0 and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* LA Knight vs. Odyssey Jones

* Cora Jade will be in action

* NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in a non-title Fatal 4 Way

* Tony D’Angelo will make his official in-ring debut

* Lash Legend hosts the second episode of “Lashing Out with Lash Legend”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.