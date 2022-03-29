The Stand & Deliver go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with the final build for Saturday’s big event in Dallas, Texas.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by six-man action with MSK and LA Knight vs. Imperium, plus a Last Chance Qualifier for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver. A-Kid, Roderick Strong and Cameron Grimes will lock up to determine who gets to join champion Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar, Solo Sikoa, and Grayson Waller in the Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver.

WWE has also announced that Nikkita Lyons will be in action against an opponent to be named. They wrote, “The viral sensation Nikkita Lyons is back and ready to roar once again on NXT 2.0! After taking the NXT Universe by storm following her dominant debut victory, Lyons looks to stun the world all over again when she steps back in the ring. Don’t miss a second of the action Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!”

WWE has announced the following NXT line-up for tonight:

* Nikkita Lyons will be in action

* Joe Gacy vs. Draco Anthony

* Ivy Nile vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde

* Von Wagner vs. Bodhi Hayward

* LA Knight and MSK vs. Imperium (Gunther, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner)

* Last Chance Qualifier for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver: Roderick Strong vs. A-Kid vs. Cameron Grimes with the winner joining champion Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar, Solo Sikoa and Grayson Waller at Stand & Deliver

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT 2.0 and be sure to join us later on for full coverage at 8pm ET.

