Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on the Syfy network at 8pm ET due to coverage of The Olympics on the USA Network.

This episode was taped last week from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. You can click here for full spoilers.

The following matches were taped for tonight:

* Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa

* NXT Breakout Tournament, First Round: Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs

* Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro vs. Jessi Kamea and Franky Monet

* Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis

* Adam Cole vs. Bronson Reed

* Appearances by Samoa Joe, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai, and others

Stay tuned for more on NXT and be sure to join us tonight for live coverage at 8pm ET.

