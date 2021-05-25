Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be headlined by Finn Balor challenging NXT Champion Karrion Kross with the title on the line.

New NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed will also appear tonight, his first appearance since winning the title last Tuesday. Tonight’s show will also feature Bobby Fish’s in-ring return, Franky Monet’s in-ring debut, and another appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase.

WWE has announced the following for tonight:

* New NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed will address fans

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross defends against Finn Balor in the main event

* Franky Monet makes her “World Premiere” in-ring debut

* Bobby Fish returns to the ring vs. Pete Dunne

* Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez

* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase appears for a “Million Dollar Face-Off” with Cameron Grimes

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

