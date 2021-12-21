Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature more build for the upcoming New Year’s Evil event.

RAW Superstar AJ Styles is set to make a special appearance on tonight’s NXT, apparently for a new feud with Grayson Waller.

Top matches announced for tonight’s show include Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez in a Street Fight, plus Tony D’Angelo vs. Pete Dunne. WWE also announced that Von Wagner will continue his path of destruction tonight.

It’s likely that the first bouts for NXT New Year’s Evil will be revealed during tonight’s show. As of this writing, WWE has not confirmed any matches for the special New Year’s Evil episode, which takes place on Tuesday, January 4.

The following line-up has been announced for tonight’s NXT 2.0 show:

* AJ Styles appears for new feud with Grayson Waller

* Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez in a Street Fight

* Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo

* Trick Williams vs. Dexter Lumis

* The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Creed Brothers

* Von Wagner will appear

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.