Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air live on the USA Network from the new Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, formerly known as the WWE Performance Center.

This will be the first episode to air from the renovated CWC. The show will feature fallout from last Sunday’s “Takeover: 31” event.

WWE has announced that tonight’s show will open with Ember Moon giving an interview on why she returned at Takeover.

The only match announced for tonight’s show is Kushida vs. Tommaso Ciampa.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

