Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature more build for the upcoming New Year’s Evil special.

NXT will be headlined by a #1 contender’s match between Pete Dunne and Kyle O’Reilly tonight. The winner will challenge NXT Champion Finn Balor on January 6 at New Year’s Evil.

WWE has announced the following for tonight:

* Karrion Kross makes his in-ring return

* Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly with the winner facing NXT Champion Finn Balor at New Year’s Evil

* Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley in a Grudge Match

* Kushida and Leon Ruff vs. Austin Theory and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

