News for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode – Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic, “Huge Announcement”, More

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will air on a tape delay from the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Matches announced for tonight’s show include Killian Dain vs. Dexter Lumis, and Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic. There will also be a “huge announcement” by NXT General Manager William Regal.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s NXT show:

* Dexter Lumis faces Killian Dain thanks to Robert Stone

* Will Karrion Kross defeat Dominik Dijakovic?

* William Regal to make huge announcement

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

