News for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode – Keith Lee Segment, Triple Threat Qualifier, More

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will take place from the campus of Full Sail University as the road to “Takeover: XXX” continues.
The main event of tonight’s show will feature Finn Balor, Timothy Thatcher and Dexter Lumis competing for a spot in the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at Takeover.
The following has been announced for tonight’s show:
* Finn Balor vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher with the winner earning a spot in the Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title at “Takeover: XXX”
* NXT Champion Keith Lee addresses Karrion Kross
* Mercedes Martinez vs. Shotzi Blackheart
* Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
