A loaded line-up has just been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Tonight’s show will be the first Tuesday night episode for the NXT brand, and the first episode since last week’s two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event.

WWE has announced that new NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett will open the show. This will be Kross’ first appearance since winning the NXT Title from Finn Balor on Night Two.

A title match will take place tonight as new NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will defend against Killian Dain and Drake Maverick. Night One of Takeover saw MSK win the vacant titles, while the Kickoff pre-show saw Dain and Maverick become the new #1 contenders with a win over Breezango.

It looks like Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly will not be appearing live tonight but WWE has announced that there will be exclusive post-show footage that airs to show what happened after Takeover went off the air following their Unsanctioned Match, which O’Reilly won.

Two more matches have been announced for tonight – Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Leon Ruff in a Grudge Match, plus eight-person mixed tag team action with The Way (NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Austin Theory) vs. Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart.

It was previously announced that new NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will also appear, her first appearance since defeating Io Shirai on Night One.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the full announced line-up:

* New NXT Champion Karrion Kross opens the show with Scarlett

* New NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will speak

* New NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will defend against Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

* Undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar will defend in an Open Challenge

* The new Franky Monet character will be revealed

* Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in a Grudge Match

* The Way (NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Austin Theory) vs. Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart

* Exclusive post-Takeover footage of what happened after Kyle O’Reilly defeated Adam Cole in the Unsanctioned Match

* All the fallout from “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One and Night Two

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.