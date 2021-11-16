Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network will feature more build to the upcoming WarGames event on December 5.

Tonight’s NXT show will be headlined by Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez, plus a six-man match with The Diamond Mine taking on Odyssey Jones and Jacket Times

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Dexter Lumis

* Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson participate in an in-ring poker game

* The Diamond Mine (The Creed Brothers, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong) vs. Odyssey Jones, Ikemen Jiro and Kushida

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.