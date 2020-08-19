News for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode – Takeover Hype, Pat McAfee – Adam Cole, More

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature the final build for Saturday’s “Takeover: XXX” event.
NXT will be headlined by a face-off between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee tonight. There will also be two Second Chance qualifiers to determine the final spots for the Takeover Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title.
Below is the line-up for tonight:
* How will NXT Champion Keith Lee respond to Karrion Kross and last week’s fireball attack?
* Pat McAfee and Adam Cole come face to face
* Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Breezango
* Second Chance Qualifier for the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title: The Velveteen Dream vs. Finn Balor
* Second Chance Qualifier for the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title: Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
