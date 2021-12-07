Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network will feature fallout from Sunday’s WarGames event.

WWE has announced a Steel Cage match for tonight’s show with Von Wagner vs. Kyle O’Reilly. It’s also been announced that Johnny Gargano will address the fans amid rumors of his WWE departure.

Tonight’s NXT will also feature build to the New Year’s Evil episode on January 4.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s NXT:

* Santos Escobar vs. Xyon Quinn

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Von Wagner in a Steel Cage match

* The reveal of The Shaman to MSK

* Johnny Gargano “explains everything” to the NXT Universe amid rumors of his departure

* More WarGames fallout and the build New Year’s Evil

Stay tuned for more on tonight's NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

