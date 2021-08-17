Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be the go-home show for Sunday’s Takeover 36 event.

WWE has announced a “Title Tuesday” theme for tonight’s show as there will be two title matches – NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will defend against Roderick Strong, and NXT Tag Team Champions MSK will defend against Imperium.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* The go-home build for Takeover 36

* NXT Tag Team Champions MSK defend against Imperium

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends against Roderick Strong

* Samoa Joe and NXT Champion Karrion Kross face off in the ring

* NXT Breakout Tournament Semi-finals: Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson. The winner will face Odyssey Jones in the finals

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Ridge Holland

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.