News for Tonight’s WWE NXT Great American Bash Episode – Champion vs. Champion, Street Fight, More

Night Two of the WWE NXT Great American Bash will air tonight on the USA Network from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.
Tonight’s taped show will be headlined by the big Winner Takes All main event between NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee.
WWE has announced the following for tonight:
* Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
* Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim in a Street Fight
* Breezango and Drake Maverick vs. El Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde)
* Mercedes Martinez returns to NXT TV
* NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Winner Takes All main event
* Robert Stone teases a big signing for The Robert Stone Brand
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
