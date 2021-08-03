Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air on Syfy due to coverage of The Olympics on the USA Network. The show will return to the normal timeslot next Wednesday night.

WWE taped this NXT episode the week before last from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. You can click here for full spoilers.

The following matches and segments were taped for tonight:

* Ridge Holland vs. Ikemen Jiro

* Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Fish

* The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Cameron Grimes and Million Dollar Champion LA Knight

* Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde

* NXT Breakout Tournament First Round Match: Trey Baxter vs. Joe Gacy

* Love Her or Leave Her Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis with Indi Hartwell on the line. If Gargano wins, the Lumis – Hartwell relationship will be officially over. If Lumis wins, their love will be allowed to run free

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross will address Samoa Joe

* Appearances by WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, and more

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for NXT coverage at 8pm ET tonight.

