Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will focus on Toxic Attraction as they look to continue their dominance, as seen in the teaser promo below.

WWE has announced a six-woman match for tonight’s show with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne going up against Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.

Dolin and Jayne have invited NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium to watch the match from ringside.

Kay Lee Ray has also been announced for tonight’s show in her return to action. KLR noted in her latest teaser vignette that she is “ready to rage” this week.

Another tag team match announced for tonight is The Creed Brothers vs. Kushida and Ikemen Jiro of Jacket Time.

It’s likely that NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker will not be on tonight’s NXT as they were still working the WWE UK tour as of Monday. The show in Leeds on Monday saw Ciampa retain his title over Breakker and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

