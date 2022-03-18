Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up episode is being billed as a “can’t miss edition” of the show.

Level Up will feature Xyon Quinn vs. Damon Kemp (aka Bobby Steveson) as Kemp looks for his first WWE win. Quinn has lost his last four matches, including two losses to Santos Escobar.

In NXT women’s division action, tonight’s show will feature Lash Legend vs. Valentina Feroz. WWE noted that Legend is re-focusing on singles action after three tag team losses. Her last tag team loss came with Amari Miller against Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray in the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, but she then defeated Miller on the March 1 NXT show. Feroz has lost her last three singles matches.

Tonight’s NXT Level Up main event will feature Dante Chen vs. Bodhi Hayward. A win for Chen would give him a 6-1 record since debuting for WWE back in September. Hayward won his debut over Guru Raaj back in January, but he has lost the three matches since then.

NXT Level Up was taped earlier this week from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping. The shows airs at 10pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network.

