The second episode of WWE NXT Level Up will air tonight at 10pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network, taped earlier this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

NXT Level Up will be headlined by Harland and Joe Gacy teaming up against Kushida and Ikemen Jiro. Harland and Gacy were becoming regulars on WWE 205 Live in a storyline that led to the NXT Level Up reboot, and now they have been featured on each episode of Level Up as Harland defeated Javier Bernal last week.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* James Drake vs. Xyon Quinn

* Elektra Lopez vs. Sarray

* Harland and Joe Gacy vs. Jacket Time

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT Level Up and be sure to join us later on for full coverage.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.